Newport News police look for shooter in early morning homicide

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – As the day breaks, police find a man shot and bleeding in a car parked at a local bar. Now the search is on for the shooter.

Newport News Police were called to the parking lot of TJ’s Tavern on Huntington Ave. around 12:42 am Friday morning for a shooting. When they got on sene they found the victim who was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead at 1:22 am.

Police believe the victim was 25 years old. There is avery vague description given of the suspected shooter at this time, they say he was last seen running North on Warwick Boulevard.

If you know anything that can help police, take action by calling 1-888-LOCK U UP.