Man wanted for California murder arrested in Yorktown

YORK Co., Va. – Deputies arrested a man in Yorktown Friday morning who is wanted for a murder in California.

Around 12 a.m, the York-Poquoson Sheriff’s Office received information about a wanted suspect from Mendocino County, California.

Frederick Gaestel was reported to be staying in a vacant house in the 1200 block of Oriana Road.

Deputies and an Emergency Response Team set up a perimeter around the home and Gaestel surrendered without incident.

Mendocino County detectives have been notified.

Sheriff Diggs said that he was happy that his office was able to bring this out of state suspected murderer to justice.