× Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Cold today but a much warmer weekend

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Chilly Friday but much warmer weekend… Bundle up this morning! Most areas will start with temperatures in the mid 20s. Winds have backed down overnight but slight breezes will still drop wind chill values into the upper teens this morning. Highs will only reach the low 40s this afternoon, almost 10 degrees below normal. We will see plenty of sunshine this morning with extra clouds rolling in this afternoon. Expect winds shifting from NW to SW at 5 to 15 mph today.

Warmer air will return for the weekend. Expect highs in the mid 60s on Saturday with partly cloudy skies. Winds will crank up again for Saturday with gusts to near 30 mph possible. Highs will warm into the mid 70s on Sunday with a mix of sun and clouds. Winds will back down slightly for Sunday, but gusts to near 25 mph are still possible. Rain chances will be low for most of the weekend but we could see a few showers by Sunday night.

Today: Mostly Sunny to Partly Cloudy, Chilly. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Windy. Lows in the upper 30s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Windy, Warmer. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 10-20G30

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 10th

1983 Winter Wx: Blizzard – 18″ snow Richmond, Up to 30″ snow N. Neck

2010 Min Blizzard like Snow Event with visibility lowered below 1 mile in Blowing Snow. 2-4″ snow Richmond east to Williamsburg and northeast to the Eastern Shore

2011 1-3 inches snow Hampton Rds. Dusting Richmond-Williamsburg. 2-4 Inches Northern Outer Banks.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.