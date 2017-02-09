Virginia Beach man sentenced after over 1K child porn pictures seized

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man was sentenced on Thursday to 16 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release for receiving child porn.

30-year-old Bruce Lee Scott pleaded guilty on Oct. 20, 2016.

According to court documents, Scott received numerous images of child pornography through an internet-based file sharing program.

After conducting a search warrant on his residence, investigators found that Scott possessed more than 1,000 pictures and 46 videos of child pornography on his laptop.

Investigators also found evidence suggesting that Scott was having a sexual relationship with a minor.

According to statements made in court, that evidence has been provided to the Virginia Beach Police Department and a state prosecution is underway.

Court records show that Scott was convicted in 2006 for indecent liberties with a child, and as a result of that conviction he is required to register as a sex offender.