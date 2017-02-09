× Thursday’s First Warning Forecast: Rain, wind, snowflakes, and falling temps.

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

From storms to snowflakes… A line of showers and storms will push through early this morning with a passing cold front. Most of the rain will move out by mid-morning. Colder air will plunge in behind the front. Temperatures will start in the 50s this morning but will fall into the low and mid 40s this afternoon. As the temperatures fall, a few flurries or snow showers could mix in for midday and the afternoon. Little to no snow accumulation is expected. The Eastern Shore has the best chance to see any snow accumulation. It will also be very windy tomorrow with wind gusts to near 40 mph. Skies will clear tonight with overnight lows falling into the 20s.

Friday will be our coldest day, starting the 20s and only reaching the low 40s. We will see sunshine Friday morning with clouds building in for the afternoon. Winds will not be as strong or gusty tomorrow.

Expect a nice mix of sun and clouds for the weekend with very slim rain chances. We will warm into the mid 60s on Saturday and into the low 70s on Sunday.

Today: AM Showers/Storms (70%), Few PM Snowflakes, Windy. Temperatures into the low 40s. Winds: W/NW 15-25G40

Tonight: A Few Clouds, Windy, Cold. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds: NW 10-20G30

Tomorrow: AM Sun, PM Clouds. Highs in the low 40s. Winds: NW/SW 5-15

