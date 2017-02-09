Hampton Police find guns, crack cocaine during traffic stop

HAMPTON, Va. – Hampton Police arrested two men after recovering guns and crack cocaine during a traffic stop.

It happened on Tuesday, February 7 at approximately 10:15 p.m.

Officers were patroling the area of West Pembroke Avenue and West Queen Street when they saw a 2004 Lexus displaying defective equipment.

Police tried to pull the car over but the driver didn’t stop, causing a short pursuit.

The vehicle finally stopped in the first block of Maplewood Street, where the driver and passenger got out of the car and ran away. Both people in the car were detailed. Police seized crack cocaine, two guns and cash from the car.

Jayquan Lorenzo Savage, 22, and James Anthony Blunt Jr., 41, were both arrested.

Savage was charged with one count of Defective Equipment, one count of Evade and Elude, one count of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Blunt was charged with one count of Possession of Cocaine with the Intent to Distribute, one count of Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon, and one count of Possession of a Firearm while in Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Both suspects are in the Hampton City Jail.