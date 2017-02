VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Crews responded to a fire in the 2400 block of Marsh Creek Court Thursday.

The call came in at 10:44 a.m.

According to fire officials, the fire happened at a multi-family structure. The two end units received ceiling, smoke and water damage.

All residents were able to safely get out of their home.

