HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Everyone knows that chocolate and wine is a match made in perfect palate heaven. However, with all the breweries popping up in Coastal Virginia, the magazine was feeling a little hoppy this Valentine’s Day and decided to go a deliciously different route.

Lisa Davenports gives us three local brews that go great with three decadent desserts to enjoy with your valentine (or keep for yourself—we won’t judge).