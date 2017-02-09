Car crashes through front of Virginia Beach Dollar Tree

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A car crashed though the window of the Dollar Tree located at Haygood Shopping Center.

It happened just after 1 p.m. on Thursday.

According to Virginia Beach Fire, the woman driving the vehicle was not hurt but another woman in the store at the time was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She is expected to be okay.

The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash caused extensive damage to the storefront and to some merchandise. Medics responded to the scene to treat the injured woman and to make sure liquids leaking from the vehicle did not cause a fire.

The incident is still under investigation.