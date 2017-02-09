Artist Profile: Logan Vath plays original music on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Logan Vath is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter, now based out of Portsmouth. He has just come from the recording studio and is set to open on February 11th for Seamus Kennedy. Logan shares his talents in the Coast Live studio witr hhis origina song, "The Candidate." Learn more at loganvath.bandcamp.com
TIDEWATER FRIENDS OF ACOUSTIC MUSIC presents
Seamus (Shay Mus) Kennedy -
Celtic Songs, Stories and Wit
with Logan Vath
Saturday, February 11th 7pm
Barry Robinson Theater & Fine Arts Center
On the campus of Bishop Sullivan High School
4552 Princess Anne Rd. VA
Tickets www.tidewateracoustic.com / 538-1959
