Artist Profile: Logan Vath plays original music on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - Logan Vath is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter, now based out of Portsmouth. He has just come from the recording studio and is set to open on February 11th for Seamus Kennedy. Logan shares his talents in the Coast Live studio witr hhis origina song, "The Candidate." Learn more at loganvath.bandcamp.com



TIDEWATER FRIENDS OF ACOUSTIC MUSIC presents

Seamus (Shay Mus) Kennedy -

Celtic Songs, Stories and Wit

with Logan Vath

Saturday, February 11th 7pm

Barry Robinson Theater & Fine Arts Center

On the campus of Bishop Sullivan High School

4552 Princess Anne Rd. VA

Tickets www.tidewateracoustic.com / 538-1959