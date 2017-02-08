Thieves break into Virginia Beach boat dealership and get away with more than $200,000 in goods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The owner of a Virginia Beach boat dealership says thieves broke into his business Sunday evening and got away with more than $200,000 worth of motors.

Max King owns Captain Max King's Marine on Shore Drive.

He says it appears at least three individuals got into his business Sunday by cutting a security fence on two sides of the property.

King says after getting into the yard, the thieves started cutting and disabling security cameras and also gained access to the junction box to cut the power.

Once inside, King says six new or relatively new top of the line motors were stolen. Those motors are around 600 pounds each, so they would have had to use heavy equipment to move them.

The estimated value of the lost motors is more than $200,000.

King is asking anyone who may have seen anything suspicious in the area between 7 p.m. Sunday night and 2 a.m. Monday morning to call police.

Based on the totality of what happened, King is convinced the thieves were professionals who knew what they were doing.

Virginia Beach Police confirm they are investigating the theft.