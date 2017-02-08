St. Jude Dream Home floor signing day in Chesapeake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - Kirbor homes builder Rick Savino, entered the St. Jude Dream home floor signing to the sound of applause.

Many of the sub-contractors who volunteered their services and materials to build the St. Jude dream home were just as excited as Savino was to be there for floor signing day.

This is the day when folks get to sign the floor with a message of hope before the hardwoods are installed in the 2017 Dream Home.

Speaking to the crowd that gathered Savino said, "This is one of the greatest decisions our company has ever made, certainly one of the most fulfilling projects we've taken on."

Then it was time to sign, contractors and volunteers drew hearts and messages hoping that this will be the year to erase childhood cancer through the work done at St. Jude Children's research hospital.

If you reserve your ticket by march 17 you're in the running for a brand new Nissan rogue from Nissan Norfolk/Chesapeake and Southern Bank.

The best part, all of the money raised goes to help children fighting cancer.

Reserve your $100 dollar ticket today by calling 1-800-851-5323. The dream home will be open for tours some time in March.