Live Now: Officials provide latest updates on Operation Inherent Resolve

Air Force Col John L. Dorrian, Spokesman for Operation Inherent Resolve, provides updates on OIR.

Officials with Combined Joint Task Force Operation Inherent Resolve reported Wednesday that U.S. and coalition military forces have continued to attacked Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant terrorists in Syria and Iraq.

Attack, bomber, fighter, and remotely piloted aircraft conducted 31 strikes consisting of 41 engagements in Syria, and 12 strikes consisting of 51 engagements in Iraq.