James City County breaks ground on new brewery

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. – James City County broke ground Tuesday on the future home of Billsburg Brewery, Inc.

The brewery will be located at the James City County Marina on 2054 Jamestown Road.

Billsburg announced the construction of the brewery in August 2016. The concrete foundation of the 4,000 square foot building will be poured this week.

The property is leased through the James City County Economic Development Authority.

“We expect the process of construction for the new building for Billsburg to happen fairly quickly following the planning and bidding phases of the project. The Economic Development Authority is pleased that a local contractor, David J. Nice Builders was awarded the contract,” said Thomas Tingle, chair of the JCC Economic Development Authority.

The brewery is expected to open in fall 2017.