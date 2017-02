Please enable Javascript to watch this video

No one wants a car riddled with scratches!

Those pesky bumps and marks on your ride can cost you hundreds of dollars to fix.

But now you can get rid of those expensive scratches with 'Scratch Away'!

The product claims to remove surface scratches without sanding.

It says it works on any color, all paints and all finishes on cars, boats bikes and appliances.

You can buy a bottle for $9.95 - but is it worth it?? We went to Carstruction in Chesapeake to put it to the test!

