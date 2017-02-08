Event Staffing Inc. hiring for 300 seasonal jobs at local entertainment venues

NORFOLK, Va. – Event Staffing Inc. is hiring people for up to 300 seasonal part-time jobs at its annual job fair at Scope on Saturday, February 18 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Employment will be at major local entertainment venues such as Scope, Portsmouth Pavilion, Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Hampton University, Virginia Beach Convention Center, and major out-of-town festivals such as Bonnaroo, Lockn’ and Electric Forest.

Some of the positions available include unarmed security officers, ticket takers, ushers, wanders/bag checks, parking staff, safety patrol guards, experienced concert production staff and others.

Jobs will start in March and extend through September. All applicants must be at least 18 and bring two forms of valid ID (drivers license, military ID, passport, social security card, etc.).