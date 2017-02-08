All lanes of eastbound I-64 closed in Newport News due to crash
Deals and steals for National Pizza Day

Thursday, February 9 is National Pizza Day!

Social media is sure to be buzzing with pictures of pizza all day sparking your cheese cravings so here is a list of deals that will make indulging even better.

  • Sabarro: Get a free slice of pizza when you join the Sabarro Slice Society
  • Papa John’s: 40% off any pizza at regular menu price with code 40PIZZA – Until March 5
  • PizzaHut: Medium three topping pizza for $6
  • Dominos: Choose any two or more on select items for $5.99 each
  • Del Vecchio’s, Norfolk: Delivery specials on 18″ pizzas and one topping specials for pickup
  • Reginella’s Trattoria & Pizzeria, Chesapeake: Lunch specials until 3:30 p.m. – 2 slices and a drink combo and 12″ two topping pizza for $8.50
  • Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, Greenbrier, Chesapeake and Landstown, Va. Beach – After 10 p.m. half off pizzas and appetizers
  • Adamo’s New York Pizzeria, Virginia Beach: Two 14″ one topping pizzas for $17.99
  • Jet’s Pizza, Virginia Beach: One topping pizza and wings (small: $15.49, medium: $16.49, large: $19.49)

Eat up!