× Chesapeake Waffle House employees robbed at gunpoint

Chesapeake – The Chesapeake Police Department is searching for four men who they say robbed a Waffle House restaurant Tuesday morning.

According to police, four men armed with hand guns, entered the restaurant on Western Branch Blvd around 1:50 a.m. Police say the men had their faces covered. They allegedly stole cell phones from employees and and money from the register. Police say the men ran away from the back of building.

Chesapeake police say no one was injured in the robbery. The men responsible remain on the loose. If you have any information about this crime take action and call the Crime Line.