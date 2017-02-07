Is It Worth It? We try to cook up some breakfast with the ‘Eggtastic’
Scrambled eggs can mean lots of messy bowls and sticky pans… but that’s a thing of the past with ‘Eggtastic“.
The ceramic egg-cooker with vented lid claims to be the one tool you need to make breakfast in a snap.
Just crack, mix and microwave to make scrambled eggs in a minute.
‘Eggtastic’ can hold up to four eggs at a time and you can add cheese, vegetables or meat to customize your dish.
Right now, its going for $9.95 – but is it worth it?? We went to D’egg in Norfolk to test it out!