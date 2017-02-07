× First Warning Traffic – Tuesday traffic alerts

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE FOR THE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS Friday, Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 10

I-264 West: Berkley Bridge lane closures Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 7-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. The City Hall on-ramp will not be accessible during this closure.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8 and 9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Single lane closure between MLK Expressway and Frederick Boulevard Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 7-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE CLOSURES REPORT February 3, 2017 through February 10, 2017

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County : Segment I: Single-lane closures I-64 east and west at the Fort Eustis Boulevard Bridges February 6 and 7 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning for barrier relocation. Segment II: There will be single-lane closures and traffic shifts on I-64 east and west between Route 199 Humelsine Parkway (exit 242) and Lee Hall (exit 247) February 5 – 10 as early as 7 p.m. until as late as 6 a.m. the following morning for installation of barrier service, pavement marking and sign installation. The westbound right lane of Jefferson Avenue is closed from the I-64 west on-ramp to the I-64 east on-ramp until the afternoon of February 16. The speed limit is reduced to 55mph in the I-64 west work zone . Please check http://www.i64widening.org/news_information/traffic_alert.asp for the latest closure/detour information.

:

I-564 Intermodal Connector, Norfolk:

Single-lane closures on I-564 east and west extending one-half mile between I-564 Chambers Airfield Tunnel at Naval Air Station Norfolk to Terminal Boulevard/Hampton Boulevard. One lane will remain open at all times:

Eastbound February 6-11 from 5 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Westbound February 6-11 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Please check http://www.i564intermodal.com/ for the latest closure/detour information.

I-64/I-264 Interchange, Norfolk: Full weekend closures as follows:

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway consecutive closure February 10 at 9 p.m. until February 13 at 4 a.m.

I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures westbound as follows:

Westbound single-lane closures February 7-9 from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel: Single-lane closures southbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Southbound February 7-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-264 Berkley Bridge, Norfolk: Dual-lane closures westbound as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Westbound February 7-9 from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning.

I-564 Westbound, Norfolk: Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: Westbound Runway Tunnel single-lane closures February 9 from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m.

Single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

I-64 HOV Reversible Roadway , Norfolk : HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed: February 8 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. February 10 at 9 p.m. until February 13 at 4 a.m.

: HOV Reversible Roadway will be closed:

US-17 Eastbound On-Ramp to VA-134, York County: US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) on-ramp to Hampton Highway eastbound will close nightly February 5-8 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not close simultaneously.

VA-134 Westbound Off-Ramp to US-17, York County: Hampton Highway eastbound off-ramp to US-17 (George Washington Memorial Highway) will close nightly February 5-8 from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning. Motorists advised to follow detour signs. Eastbound and Westbound ramps will not close simultaneously.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk: Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times: February 5-11: Alternating single-lane closures northbound and southbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. February 5-11: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Princess Anne Road, between Sigmon Street and the intersection of Military Highway. February 5-11: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Northampton Boulevard between the intersection of Military Highway and past USAA Drive. February 5-11: Alternating single-lane closures eastbound and westbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. the following morning on Robin Hood Road between Ellsmere Avenue and Miller Store Road.

Alternating single-lane closures as follows. One lane will remain open at all times:

Courtland Interchange Project: U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County : Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times: February 6-10 from 6 a.m. until noon.

: Consecutive left-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between Old Bridge Road (Route 742) and Shady Brook Trail (Route 650). One lane will remain open at all times:

U.S. 58 Eastbound, Southampton County: Consecutive right-lane closure eastbound on U.S. 58 between the Pretlow Street Bridge and the Suffolk city line at the Blackwater Bridge. All eastbound traffic is shifted onto one westbound lane as of January 17. U.S. 58 westbound has been reduced to single-lane in both directions. One lane will remain open at all times.