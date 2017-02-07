× First Warning Forecast: From 70s and storms to possible snowflakes

From 70s and storms to possible snowflakes….Get ready for more wild swings in our weather over the next few days.

As we move through our Tuesday afternoon, expect a mix of clouds and sunshine across the area. There is a slim chance of a shower today, but a lot of us will be dry. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s, with breezy southwest winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds with a chance of showers well after midnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid and upper 50s.

On Wednesday, as a cold front approaches the area, we’ll see a chance of showers early in the day, followed by a break early in the afternoon. Another round will arrive later as the front gets closer. An isolated thunderstorm is possible. Otherwise, we’ll see clouds and sunshine Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the lower 70s.

Rain is likely into Thursday as the front slides through the area. Temperatures will fall through the day, too, which could make for some interesting weather. If any moisture is still left around as the colder weather moves in, we could see a few snowflakes mixing in. Right now, little to no accumulation is expected. We’ll keep an eye on it for you.

This Afternoon: Sun & Clouds. Warm and Windy. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 10-20 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Tonight: Partly to Mostly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%), Windy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Scattered Showers (50%), Warm. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1936 Winter Storm: 12.6″ Richmond

1997 Winter Storm: 2-3″ snow East Central Virginia, 4-5″ snow Central Virginia

Dominic Brown

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

