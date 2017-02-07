× Dead whale spotted near CBBT

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – For the second time in a week, a dead whale has been spotted in nearby waters.

This time, a whale was seen near the Chesapeake Bay Bridge Tunnel, according to a spokesman for the Virginia Aquarium.

A stranding response team is still trying to formulate a plan to get to the whale as there are logistical challenges posed by its location.

Last week, crews discovered a dead Humpback whale near the HRBT. The whale was towed to Craney Island in Portsmouth, where a necropsy was performed. Preliminary findings show the whale was killed by a propeller. Testing is still being done to confirm the findings, according to Matt Klepeisz, the aquarium spokesman.

The whale spotted near the CBBT is believed to be around 30-feet long, which is in line with the type of animal that’s found around Hampton Roads this time of year, Klepeisz said.