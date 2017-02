Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - U.S. Swimmer Dana Vollmer owns seven Olympic medals (4 Gold) and six world records. But her challenges haven’t always been in the pool.

At age 14, Dana was diagnosed with long QT syndrome, a cardiac electrical disorder.

Dana talks with our Cheryl about her heart health and some steps every woman should be taking to prevent heart disease and stroke during Heart Month.