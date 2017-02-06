× Virginia Beach receives proposals to build on Dome site

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Three companies have submitted proposals to build on the Dome site, according to a city spokesperson.

Deputy City Manager Ron Williams will brief the city council about the ideas on Tuesday. The city will also solicit more ideas from other companies starting this week with a formal Request for Letter of Qualifications with the goal of having mutually desired proposals between the city and developers.

The Dome site was once a popular entertainment venue until it was torn down. The city has spent years trying to find a new plan for the area, which is around 19th Street and Pacific Avenue.

The Cordish Companies submitted the idea for a live performance theater and luxury apartments. The Breeden Company has the idea to also build a 3,500 capacity performance theater as well as a rooftop restaurant. Venture Realty Group sent the city a proposal to build a large entertainment themed anchor with retail.