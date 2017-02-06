Police: York County, Newport News motel robberies appear to be related

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. - Police believe the robberies of three different motels are related.

The first robbery occurred on January 31 at 5 a.m. According to police, a man came into the Candlewood Suites motel at 329 Commonwealth Drive in Yorktown. The man implied he had a weapon and demanded money. He was described as a white man wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black gloves. He was carrying an unknown object in his right hand wrapped in a black t-shirt.

The next incident happened around 4 a.m. on February 1. An unknown person came into the lobby of the days in on 11829 Fishing Drive in Newport News. He jumped over the counter, then back across the counter again and demanded money. He then left from the motel without getting any money. The suspect is described as a white male, wearing a large hooded sweatshirt, black hat, black gloves and blue jeans. His face was covered.

The third robbery happened on February 4 around 2 a.m. Police were sent to the Jamison Inn and Suites on Old Oyster Point Road in reference to a robbery. When officers arrived, they talked to the front desk clerk, who told them he was in the back room when he came back out to the front desk and saw a white male standing with his face in a black t-shirt. The man was wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black gloves.

The clerk told police the suspect said, "Give me the money." The clerk pulled the register out and placed it on the counter. The suspect took the cash and left the motel. There were no reported injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information about the robberies to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.