× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Chilly morning but big warm up on the way

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A big warm up… Expect a chilly start to the work week with temperatures in the 30s this morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s today, similar to yesterday. Expect plenty of sunshine today with light and variable winds. Southerly winds over the next few days will help kick off a big warm up. Clouds will start to build in tonight with overnight lows in the mid 40s.

Tuesday will be a warm and windy day with a mix of clouds. Highs will warm to near 70, about 20 degrees above normal for this time of year. Expect SW winds at 10 to 15 with gusts to near 25 mph. Scattered showers will move in Tuesday night with lows only in the 50s.

Highs will return to near 70 on Wednesday with a mix of clouds during the day and another chance for showers from the afternoon into Thursday morning. Sunshine and colder air will return to end the work week.

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10

Tonight: Clouds Building In. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds, Warmer, Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15G25

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 6th

1980 Winter Storm: Heavy Snow SE Virginia – 20″ snow Virginia Beach, 12″ Norfolk, 6″ Williamsburg

2010 Winter Storm Ends- Snow 7- 11 inches from Richmond northeast Salisbury and Ocean City MD. Snow 1 to 4 inches Tidewater.

For weather updates on Facebook: MylesHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Twitter: @MHendersonWTKR

Follow me on Instagram: @MylesHendersonWTKR

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.