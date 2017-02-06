Is It Worth It? News 3 tries the ‘Tornado Bottle’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Are you tired of shaking, stirring and stressing about your mixed beverages?? The 'Tornado Bottle' is a portable, battery powered blender that says it will solve that problem.

Just add water, whatever you want to mix in it, then blend it up and you're ready to go!

It claims to mix coffee and tea, protein shakes, juices, cocktails, baby formula, chocolate milk, sauces and salad dressings.

One bottle goes for about $20 online.

We went to Anytime Fitness in Norfolk where they drink and sell protein shakes and shakers to see if the 'Tornado Bottle' is worth it!

