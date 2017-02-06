× First Warning Forecast: Much warmer weather is on the way

Much warmer weather is on the way….It’s hard to believe it’s February, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s. But enjoy the warm weather while it lasts.

As we move through our Monday afternoon, expect highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s under mostly sunny skies. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds through the overnight. Low temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

On Tuesday, expect a warm day. Average highs are in the upper 40s this time of the year. On Tuesday, highs will rise into the lower 70s, due in part to breezy southwesterly winds between 10 and 20 mph, with gusts to 25 mph. We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun for most of the day. Then, on Tuesday night, a few scattered showers may move through the area, so keep that in mind.

We’ll see a mix of clouds and sun on Wednesday with highs in the lower 70s. But as a cold front approaches the area by Wednesday afternoon into Thursday morning, our rain chances will be going up. Highs on Thursday will sink into the upper 40s. By Friday, highs will settle into the lower 40s.

This Afternoon: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s. Winds: NW/SE 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the mid 40s. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of Clouds and Sun. Warmer and Windy. Highs near 70. Winds: SW 10-15 mph, gusts to 25 mph.

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

1980 Winter Storm: Heavy Snow SE Virginia – 20″ snow Virginia Beach, 12″ Norfolk, 6″ Williamsburg

2010 Winter Storm Ends- Snow 7- 11 inches from Richmond northeast Salisbury and Ocean City MD. Snow 1 to 4 inches Tidewater.

