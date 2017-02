× Portsmouth home severely damaged in fire

PORTSMOUTH, VA. – A man is displaced after a fire destroyed his home Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called to Breakwater Drive in Portsmouth at 7:45 p.m.

Crews found flames and smoke coming from the back of the house.

They managed to get the blaze under control in about 15 minutes but the home was severely damaged.

The homeowner and his dog managed to get out safety.

The fire appears to be accidental.