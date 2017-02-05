Altria recalls smokeless tobacco products

US Smokeless Tobacco Co., part of Altria, is voluntarily recalling some smokeless tobacco products after consumer complaints of foreign metal objects in cans.

The Virginia-based company’s recall includes Copenhagen, Skoal, Cope and Husky brands. Each complaint received indicated that foreign objects, including sharp metal objects, were visible upon opening the can.

The products were manufactured in the company’s Franklin Park, Illinois, facility and shipped across the country. There have been eight consumer complaints received from Indiana, Texas, North Carolina, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Ohio.

There have been no confirmed reports of injury or health concerns associated with the recall.

The list of recalled products is available on Altria’s website and on the FDA’s website.

Representatives are working with retailers and wholesalers to remove all recalled products from shelves, according to the company. Consumers are urged not to open or use the products and to contact to the company to return them and receive a refund.

The Food and Drug Administration said adverse reactions or quality problems can be reported to the FDA Center for Tobacco Products safety reporting portal.