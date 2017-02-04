Train derails in downtown Suffolk

SUFFOLK, Va. – Crews responded to a train derailment in downtown Suffolk Saturday morning.

A call came in just before 7 a.m. about a Norfolk Southern train that derailed in the 300 block of Wellons Street.

Officials say numerous cars left the track, causing a coal spill in the area. A total count of cars that left the track is unknown at this time.

There were no reported injuries.

The 300 block of Wellons Street is currently closed, as well as East Washington Street at County Street, East Washington Street at Pinner Street and East Washington Street at Liberty Street. Train personnel are working to disconnect cars remaining on the track to move them further down the line to clear the intersections.

