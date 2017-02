VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Firefighters battled a large fire at Owl’s Creek Golf Course early Saturday morning.

Three engine companies and one ladder company, along with three brush trucks and a rehab vehicle worked from 3:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. A total of 21 firefighters responded to the scene.

Several acres of the wildland were destroyed.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.