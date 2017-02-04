Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold and sunny day on tap
The First Warning Storm Team is tracking a sunny and cold day!
Skies will continue to clear heading into Saturday. If you’re heading out to the Polar Plunge, it’s going to be a cold one! Highs in the upper 30s to near 40.
More clouds for Sunday with a chance for rain and a few snowflakes. Temperatures will be milder with highs in the low 50s. Sunshine to start the workweek, with highs in the mid 50s. We could see highs near 70 on Tuesday!
Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: S 5-10 mph.
April Loveland
First Warning Meteorologist
WTKR-TV News 3
For First Warning Weather Updates, check out:
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Facebook Fan Page https://www.facebook.com/aprilwx/
Meteorologist April Loveland’s Twitter Page https://twitter.com/April_Loveland
Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.