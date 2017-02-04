× Saturday’s First Warning Forecast: A cold and sunny day on tap

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cold. Highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Winds: N 5-15 mph.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to near 30. Winds: S 5-10 mph.

April Loveland

First Warning Meteorologist

WTKR-TV News 3

