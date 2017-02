VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The News 3 team enjoyed the fun (and the cold) Saturday morning at the 2017 Polar Plunge!

News 3 is proud to have partnered with Special Olympics Virginia for the plunge.

People gathered at 31st and 34th streets at the Hilton Oceanfront Hotel.

Send us your Polar Plunge photos below or at pics@wtkr.com!

36.852926 -75.977985