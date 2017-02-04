National Career Fairs hosting hiring event in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – National Career Fairs will host a hiring event on Wednesday, February 8.

The event will take place at the DoubleTree by Hilton located at 1500 North Military Highway from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The event is free and open to the public.

There will be multiple interview opportunities at the event. Attendees can apply for jobs and possibly get hired while at the event.

Employers such as New York Life, VEC Virginia, EKS Group, LLC, Infinity Counseling Group, U.S.Customs and Border Protection, Aviation Institute of Maintenance and Newport News Behavioral Health Center are scheduled to attend.

For more information, call 877-561-5627, email contact@ncfairs.com or go to nationalcareerfairs.com.