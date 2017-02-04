Hampton Roads Naval Museum hosts annual LEGO shipbuilding event

NORFOLK, Va. – The Hampton Roads Naval Museum held its sixth annual Brick by Brick LEGO Shipbuilding event on Saturday, February 4.

The family-friendly event was presented in partnership with the Hampton Roads Naval Historical Foundation and Nauticus.

This year, over 2,800 guests attended the event, exceeding last year’s total of 2,000 attendees.

A LEGO Robotics team attended the event, as well as a group that teaches kids about engineering to promote S.T.E.M. (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math).

Participants built a variety of kits ranging from easy to expert.

Children and adults were able to bring their pre-constructed LEGO ships to display. There were also two contests: one for those who built ships at the Naval Museum and one for those who built their ships at home.