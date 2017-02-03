Board of Directors votes to move Virginia Sports Hall of Fame museum from Portsmouth to Va. Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH. Va. – The Virginia Sports Hall of Fame Board of Directors has voted to move the museum from Portsmouth to Virginia Beach.

A museum official said the problem lies with the museum portion of the Hall of Fame.

The establishment used to have a budget of $1 million and that money has essentially gone away, the official said.

The board is being offered $100 thousand for the museum which prompted them to vote to move the location to the Virginia Beach Town Center. This would be closer to businesses and sponsors that could help the museum become more financially sustainable.

The Hall of Fame honors athletes and coaches from the state and the museum was previously added to go along with the Hall of Fame.

Because the museum is moving, the Hall of Fame will no longer be in the museum business.

The Board of Directors notified the Portsmouth mayor of the vote, which has been talked about for a long time, the official said.

The next step is to talk with Virginia Beach city officials about displays in buildings in Town Center.

The museum in Portsmouth will likely close by the end of June, which is the end of the fiscal year.

Details about the new location are still being worked out, nothing is definitive or complete.