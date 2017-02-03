Virginia Special Olympics athlete heading to World Games in Austria

In March, Christina Dryer will hit the ice rink as a speed skater in the 2017 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Austria.

For Christina, who hails from Chester, attending the World Games is a great honor.

If it wasn’t for Special Olympics, she says she would not have had the incredible opportunity to travel and compete on a world stage.

Special Olympics has also given the 27-year-old the opportunity to be active in several sports, and make new friends.

Although she has been involved in Special Olympics for 16 years, this will be Christina’s first time participating in World Games.

Outside of speed skating, Christina loves to roller skate, play basketball and softball.

