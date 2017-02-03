Teen babysitter’s sandwich-making hack goes viral, inspires business idea

LAKELAND, Fla. — A teenager found a pretty hilarious way to an eye on her baby cousin while she was trying to make a sandwich — and photos of her creative idea went viral.

Claudia Sorhaindo posted the photos on Facebook last week. They’ve been shared more than 300,000 times.

The woman asked her niece, J’Ann Sorhaindo, 15, to babysit while she went on an errand. Soon after, J’Ann sent her photos of what was happening at home.

They show 2-month-old Ava resting in the front of J’Ann’s shorts, content as can be while her big cousin made a sandwich. J’Ann’s sister took photos of the hilarious idea.

Claudia’s post said:

“So I had to run out the house for a quick min, so I asked my niece to babysit Baby Ava. A few min later I received a text saying that J’Ann wanted to make a sandwich but didn’t want to let baby Ava out of her sight. Lord send help this was her solution like really…creativity at its finest.”

Claudia told TODAY that the photos represented something more for her. Six years ago, Claudia’s 3-month-old baby, Jenelle, passed away after a medication mix-up at the hospital, TODAY reports.

“J’Ann knows how protective I am with Ava,” Sorhaindo told TODAY. “Some might say I’m a little paranoid. I’m always checking to see if she’s breathing, so J’Ann showed me she is making sure she is keeping her eyes on Ava.”

She said if it weren’t for the love and laughter she’s been able to share with her family members and friends since Jenelle’s death, she never would have gotten the ordeal.

Since the photos went viral, Claudia has set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her niece to design a “working model” based on her idea. The product would be called “J’pants.”