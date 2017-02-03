Taking Action Against Crime: Chesapeake Police looking for Morgan Dunning

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Police in Chesapeake need your help finding a man wanted for probation violation.

Morgan Dunning (Photo: Chesapeake Police)

They’re looking for Morgan Dunning, 53.

The probation violation charge he is wanted for is in connection to a third offense petit larceny.

If you know where he is, there are three ways you can anonymously submit a tip to Crime Line.

  • Call: 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887)
  • Text: text CHESTIP to 274637 along with your tip
  • Submit Online

Your tip could make you eligible for up to a $1,000 cash reward and you will remain anonymous.

Crime Line is run by volunteers and is funded entirely with donations.