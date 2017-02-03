× Super Bowl Sunday means… chicken wings!

Super Bowl Sunday is the second biggest eating day of the year, after Thanksgiving, according to Forbes.

Chicken wings have become a staple food for the big game.

Americans will eat over 1.33 BILLION chicken wings on game day. They’ll also spend over $83 million dollars on wings alone.

57% of Americans prefer their wings with a side of ranch dressing, with only 35% liking to dip in bleu cheese.

News 3 went to Lendy’s Café in Virginia Beach to check out their award winning wings ahead of the big game.