Military convoy spotted flying Trump flag claimed by Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare group

A Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare group has claimed responsibility and is investigating after a Trump flag was spotted on a military convoy driving outside Lexington, Kentucky, on Sunday.

The US Navy confirmed to CNN that the Humvees were being driven by Virginia Beach-based Naval Special Warfare Group 2.

Flying certain flags from military vehicles is allowed, but a blue Trump flag waving in the wind is not one of them.

"Department of Defense and Navy regulations prescribe flags and pennants that may be displayed as well as the manner of display," said Navy Public Affairs Officer Lt. Jacqui Maxwell. "The flag shown in the video was unauthorized."

The Navy has started a command inquiry on this incident.

The Humvees in the video are based in Fort Knox, Kentucky, she added. The convoy was traveling between two military training areas.

The Facebook video showing the convoy had been viewed almost 80,000 times before it was removed Thursday afternoon.