Michael Vick officially retires from the NFL after 13 seasons

HOUSTON, Texas – Last playing a snap of football in 2015, quarterback Michael Vick has officially retired from the NFL, according to ESPN’s Josina Anderson. Vick, a Newport News native, played his high school football at Warwick High, and then went on to play for Virginia Tech. In 2001, Vick declared for the 2001 NFL Draft, being selected 1st overall by the Atlanta Falcons.

Vick also had stints with the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets. and most recently, the Pittsburgh Steelers. Vick had numerous accolades throughout his career, including 4 Pro Bowls, the NFL Comeback Player of the Year (2010), and the NFL record for most rushing yards by a quarterback in a caeer (6,109).

Vick threw for 22,464 yards, 133 touchdowns, and rushed for 36 touchdowns in his career.