Friday’s First Warning Forecast: Snowflakes and cold air

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

A few snowflakes and even colder air… A string of fronts continues to linger to our south today and an area of moisture will slide along it. We will see mostly cloudy skies today with scattered showers. Expect a greater chance for showers to the south and lesser chance to the north. We will see mostly rain showers but a few pockets of snow and/or sleet could mix in. Little to no accumulation is expected. Showers will taper off this afternoon. Temperatures will linger in the upper 30s and low 40s all day.

Skies will clear out tonight with overnight lows falling into the upper 20s. Expect plenty of sunshine Saturday but it will be cold with highs in the upper 30s. Clouds will build back in for Sunday with an isolated shower possible. Highs will warm into the low 50s on Sunday. We will continue to warm into the 60s again next week.

Today: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Rain/Snow Showers (40%), Colder. Highs near 40. Winds: NE/N 5-15

Tonight: Clearing Skies, Cold. Lows in the upper 20s. Winds: NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny, Cold. Highs in the upper 30s. Winds: N 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 3rd

1996 Winter Storm: 4-8″ Snow Eastern Shore, Significant Icing Southeast Virginia

