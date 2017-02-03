Former Gov. Bob McDonnell returns to work for former law firm

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – One of the attorneys for Poole Brooke Plumlee announced in a LinkedIn post that Former Governor Bob McDonnell will be returning to the firm.

In the post J. Bryan Plumlee said McDonnell worked for the firm for 18 years before becoming Attorney General.

The firm has been in business for more than twenty-five years providing legal services for individuals, small businesses, banking institutions, large corporations and government agencies.

McDonnell was the 71st Governor of Virginia and had corruption charges dismissed against him in September, 2016.