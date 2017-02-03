× First Warning Traffic – Midtown Tunnel closed this weekend

ERT WEEKLY CONSTRUCTION SCHEDULE FOR THE DOWNTOWN AND MIDTOWN TUNNELS Friday, Feb. 3 to Friday, Feb. 10

*****U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 3 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 6 at 5 a.m.*****

I-264 West: Berkley Bridge lane closures Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 7-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning. The City Hall on-ramp will not be accessible during this closure.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel open with a single lane closure Wednesday and Thursday, Feb. 8 and 9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

U.S. 58 East: Midtown Tunnel full weekend closure from Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. until Monday, Feb. 13 at 5 a.m.

I-264 West: Single lane closure between MLK Expressway and Frederick Boulevard Tuesday through Thursday, Feb. 7-9 from 8 p.m. each night until 5 a.m. the following morning.

Get the latest updates on construction activities at the ERT Project by visiting www.DriveERT.com