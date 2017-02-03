Comedian Lionel Harris talks about his career and where to get the laughs next on Coast Live

Posted 3:54 pm, February 3, 2017, by , Updated at 04:00PM, February 3, 2017

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local filmmaker turned comedian Lionel Harris talks about his inspirations, his career, and the time he caught Oprah using a portable toilet. Catch him live next competing in Virginia Beach Funnybone's Clash of the Comics on February 7, and February 19th at the Cozzy's Comedy Club "Sunday Funnies" in Newport News,