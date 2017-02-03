HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Local filmmaker turned comedian Lionel Harris talks about his inspirations, his career, and the time he caught Oprah using a portable toilet. Catch him live next competing in Virginia Beach Funnybone's Clash of the Comics on February 7, and February 19th at the Cozzy's Comedy Club "Sunday Funnies" in Newport News,
Comedian Lionel Harris talks about his career and where to get the laughs next on Coast Live
-
The “Quality Comedy King” talks cleaning up comedy on Coast Live
-
Actor and comedian Ricky Harris, who worked alongside the greats, dies at 54
-
Taboo from Black Eyed Peas had cancer
-
We spotlight another talented local artist on Coast Live
-
How a local school is keeping ’em flying on Coast Live
-
-
Reflecting on a modern immigrant experience on Coast Live
-
Aisle Style – Getting ready for bridal show season on Coast Live
-
Author of the male version of “Eat, Pray, Love” on Coast Live
-
Jermaine Dupri is looking for the next big rap star on Coast Live
-
Local Talent: Dustin Furlow plays live on Coast Live
-
-
What it takes to make a career in trucking on Coast Live
-
Preparing for a USO Holiday Tour on Coast Live
-
A chef offers new takes on traditional turkey on Coast Live