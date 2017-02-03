PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Cheryl gets a lesson in making pottery on the wheel from Stephen Marder from ORZO Studio in Portsmouth. So maybe Cheryl didn;t quite get the hang of it but she had a lot of fun. So can you. ORZO offers classes where you can try it to. More info at orzostudio.com.
Cheryl tries her hand at the wheel making pottery live on Coast Live
