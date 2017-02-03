Cheryl tries her hand at the wheel making pottery live on Coast Live

Posted 3:36 pm, February 3, 2017, by

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Cheryl gets a lesson in making pottery on the wheel from Stephen Marder from ORZO Studio in Portsmouth. So maybe Cheryl didn;t quite get the hang of it but she had a lot of fun.  So can you.  ORZO offers classes where you can try it to.  More info at orzostudio.com.