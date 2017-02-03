Carrsville volunteer firefighter spots gas pump fire while off-duty, jumps into action

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR, Va. - When chaos broke out at the Windsor Mart on Wednesday night, volunteer firefighter Aaron Echols was across the street at Dairy Queen.

He wasn't working, until he saw a gas pump ignite and go up and in flames.

"I just acted on my instincts and used the training I've been given, to do what was needed for the community," Echols says.

According to the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office, the fire started after a car driven by 26-year-old Raydrin Smith attempted to flee from police.

The Sheriff's Office, with the help of the Windsor Police Department, was doing a drug investigation.

Smith crashed into the pump, then accelerated forward, hitting Windsor Police Officer C.J. Griffin with his car.

It led to a pursuit down Windsor Boulevard, which ended at the Southern States parking lot, shortly after Smith and two passengers got out of the car and tried to run away on foot.

Officer Griffin was released from the hospital on Thursday to recover at home from several contusions. He told News 3 over the phone that he was heading back into the office Friday to talk with his Chief.

A manager at Windsor Mart, Devin Howell, says by the time he shut the pumps off and ordered everyone out of the store, Echols had gotten to the fire to extinguish it.

Surveillance video shows Echols jumping in to extinguish the fire, with a police officer beside him.

"It happened so fast, it was just crazy," says Howell.

Smith has been charged with two counts of felony Property Damage, one count of Felony Elude, and one count of Attempted Capital Murder of a Law Enforcement Officer.

The other two passengers in his car were released. The Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office says charges are pending from the drug investigation.