Bill to suspend convicted elected officials could take effect immediately

NORFOLK, Va. – A bill to automatically suspend convicted local elected officials now includes an amendment to have the law take effect immediately, according to Del. Steve Heretick’s office.

Del. Heretick (D-Portsmouth) proposed the law, which would impact locally elected constitutional officers, city council members, mayors, and school board members found guilty of felonies.

Del. Chris Jones (R-Suffolk) added an emergency clause, meaning it would take effect immediately upon being signed into law. With the amendment, 80% of members must approve. A vote is expected Monday. The bill could still be approved with a simple majority, but would take effect on July 1. If approved, it will head to the Senate for further consideration.

Norfolk City Treasurer Anthony Burfoot continues to remain in office, despite being found guilty of corruption and perjury in December.